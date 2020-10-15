SUU Hosts Pie Eating Contest

The Student Programming Board will host a Pie Eating Contest on Friday, Oct. 16 from 11a.m to 1p.m. at the SUU library quad.

Participants will be timed taking off their mask, opening their pie and eating it. Four participants will compete at the same time, with the fastest participant’s time being recorded.

Due to the event being an ongoing competition, the top few will place their name on the leaderboard as other students try to make their way to the top.

“We wanted to get some competitions going to get students involved,” said Ashlynn Cox, SPB Director over the event. “So we figured we wanted to do a pie eating contest’.

The top three overall winners will receive gift certificates for the SUU Bookstore.

The SPB will provide 450 pies. This will be a first-come first-serve event, but spectators are welcome.

Cox reported that due to COVID-19, masks will be required. Students participating in the event will be required to sign waivers and scan-in, in order to contact tracing.

For more information regarding upcoming SPB events, visit their website here.

Story by: Easton Bowring

eastontroy@gmail.com

Photos Courtesy of SUU SPB