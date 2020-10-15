Kolob Canyon Review Opens for Submissions

Submissions to the Kolob Canyon Review are now being accepted from SUU faculty, staff, students and alumni. The KCR is a student produced literary publication. Since 1998, it has provided the opportunity for those in the SUU community to have their work published.

The current KCR staff is a team of 13 students with varied levels of experience and passion for English. Headed by co-editors-in-chief Cassidy Wallace and Madeleine Walters, the literary magazine allows staff to gain experience in literary editing and publication.

The KCR accepts a variety of work including poetry, short fiction, creative nonfiction and visual art. Submission guidelines allow five different submissions from each person for each section.

For those hoping to submit or in need of some inspiration, the editors-in-chief said the most important thing to do is have fun with it. They also gave advice and insight into their writing process.

“Write about stuff you’re interested in,” editor Madeleine Walters said. “It doesn’t have to be good, you just need to do it. Mimic one of your favorite writers styles and just try that. Do writing prompts that you find anywhere. Just anything to get you writing. And don’t settle for your first draft. Write it until it feels right.”

For polishing a piece, the writing center has both individual feedback from tutors and writing groups available in order to make it submission ready.

“Workshop things. Get another opinion and have someone else read through it first. Because your mind gets so adjusted to little errors, so having someone else read it really helps pick up little things for you,” Cassidy Wallace said.

For artists and writers alike, this is the perfect opportunity to get work published. Submissions will close on Nov. 15.

Read what’s been previously published in the KCR on their website for inspiration.

Make sure to read the submission guidelines before submitting.

Visit the submissions page for guidelines and to submit your work.

Story By: Larissa Beatty

accent@suunews.net