Former T-Bird Cameron Oluyitan Signs Professional Deal in Spain

Former Thunderbird men’s basketball player, Cameron Oluyitan , has reached an agreement to play professional basketball for Oviedo Club Baloncesto in Oviedo, Spain.

Oluyitan was the leading scorer for the T-Birds in each of his last two seasons. During the 2018-19 campaign he averaged 13.1 points per game, and averaged 13.3 ppg last season.

Following the 2018-19 campaign he was named Big Sky Conference Newcomer of the Year, along with earning a Second Team All-Big Sky nod. Last season he was named an Honorable Mention to the All-Conference Team.

Scoring 871 career points, he finished his career at Southern Utah as the program’s 12th leading scorer at the Division I level.

He didn’t miss a game for SUU, making 66 appearances over the past two seasons. He scored a career-high 27 points on the road against Long Beach State in December of 2019.

Oluyitan transferred to SUU from Boise State after starting his collegiate journey at Gillette College.

Oviedo Club Baloncesto, also referred to as Liberbank Oviedo Baloncesto, competes in the Spanish LEB Oro league.

Follow the Thunderbirds all season @SUUBasketball on Twitter and Instagram and by liking the Southern Utah Basketball page on Facebook.

Story and photo courtesy of SUU Athletics Strategic Communication