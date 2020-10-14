What the Sheep? Cedar City Welcomes Sheep Displays in Support of Livestock and Heritage Festival

A wealth of sheep displays have appeared across Cedar City as residents and businesses prepare for the 15th annual Cedar City Livestock Heritage Festival and Sheep Parade slated to take place Oct. 23-24.

Cedar City businesses and organizations have welcomed unique sheep displays to their storefronts for the month of October.

The sheep displays are purchased as a sponsorship in support of the annual Livestock and Heritage Festival that serves to celebrate Cedar City and Iron County’s deep agricultural history. Sponsors decorate their sheep displays to showcase the business or individual and bring color and creativity to the town.

These sheep are a fun tradition that not only showcases Cedar City’s support for the event, but serves as an indicator to the community of the coming festivities.

For the 15th year, a strictly agricultural parade showcasing horses, wagons, tractors, sheep camps and more will stroll Cedar City Main Street. This display of history and agriculture will be followed by a herd of approximately 1,000 sheep that will make their way along the same parade route.

The Festivities don’t end with the sheep.

The event will also host two days of entertainment, competition and vendors at the Cross Hollow Event Center and the Southern Utah University farm.

Friday’s event schedule will feature an arena stock dog demo, antique tractor and machinery show, junior ranch rodeo, draft horse teamster demo, Cedar Chest Quilters quilt show and open festival displays and vendors.

Saturday will begin with the sheep parade followed by a Cedar Chest Quilters quilt show, vintage car display, kid’s pedal tractor pull, antique tractor pull and draft horse pull, Dennis Stowell Memorial Ranch Rodeo and open festival displays and vendors.

Some annual activities have been canceled at this year’s event due to COVID-19 concerns and the ability to adhere to Gov. Gary Herbert’s health guidelines. Events canceled include the cowboy poetry, dutch oven contest, lead contest and cowboy church.

This year’s parade route will also be adjusted to facilitate social distancing. A finalized parade route and additional information may be found on the Livestock and Heritage Festival’s website or Facebook page.

Story by: Mikyla Bagley

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos by Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival