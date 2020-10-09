Musicians Wanted for the Battle of the Bands: Thunderground Competition

Rock and rollers of every kind have the opportunity to compete for cash, radio opportunities and prizes in the Battle of the Bands: Thunderground. The competition will be held on Oct. 27 in the Southern Utah University student center living room as part of the Scream Week festivities.

The competition, hosted by the KSUU radio station, will have a virtual audience for the first time due to COVID-19 restrictions. SUUTV will livestream the event on SUUNews.net and KSUU will carry the audio live on Thunder 91.1 FM.

“It will be a great opportunity for media exposure for these bands,” said KSUU director Ryan Steineckert. “We’re hoping to continue to livestream the competition in coming years even when a pandemic doesn’t require it.”

Registration is due by Oct. 18 and is open to bands and artists from both SUU and the community. Whether on the cusp of dropping an album or jamming with friends in the garage, any level of experience is welcome.

This year’s competition is the first “battle of the bands” at SUU since 2015, as well as an expansion of “Guitars Unplugged,” an annual SUU acoustic guitar competition running since 2001.

“We rebooted and rebranded it this year to bring back competition and live music… and to give a taste of going back to normal,” said Steineckert.

40-50 people in several different SUU organizations are involved in the process of making the competition happen, including the previously mentioned radio programs as well as students in media practicum classes. Local businesses are contributing through providing prize packs and swag for competition winners.

Prizes will be given away for first, second and third place winners. The grand prize will include $250 and equipment from sponsors as well as extensive media coverage, including live performances and interviews on KSUU, SUUTV-9 and SUUNews.net.

To sign up and view more details and requirements, visit the competition registration page.

Story by: Larissa Beatty

Image Courtesy of KSUU