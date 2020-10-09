Iron County Reports 107 Active COVID-19 Cases on Friday

Iron County’s positive cases for COVID-19 rose to 822 after seven newly reported cases on Friday. The county currently has 107 active cases and 712 reported recoveries.

The Southwest Utah Public Health Department reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, bringing the total to 4,747, of which 733 are currently active.

Five members of the Southern Utah University community reported a positive test result to administrators during the week of Oct. 1-7. This brings the university total to 45 cases reported by students since the start of fall semester.

Friday’s total of 1,343 new cases statewide constituted a newly reported case drop by 158 from Thursday’s record setting day of 1,501 cases.

The state reported four new deaths.

Three of the new deaths were reported in Salt Lake County and one was tied to Davis County. Two of the deaths were individuals in the 65-85 age range and two were individuals age 85 and older.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average was reported by the Utah Department of Health to be at 1,148 with a positive test rate of 13.8%.

There have been 901,048 tests administered in the state with a total of 9.2% coming back positive for the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

Currently there are 243 Utah residents hospitalized with COVID-19. These cases are contributing to the reported 72% utilization of the state’s supply of intensive care beds.

Story by: Mikyla Bagley

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos by: Mitch Quartz