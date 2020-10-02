Domestic Violence Awareness Month: October Events to Prevent Violence

To increase awareness about domestic violence and share information about how it can be prevented, Canyon Creek Services will be hosting several community events and campaigns throughout October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The events are open to the public for anyone wishing to participate and learn more about violence prevention.

Dine Out to Prevent Violence

Dine Out Food Truck Roundup (1)

Dine Out to Prevent Violence consists of several events partnering with local eateries to provide education and information on how community members can get involved in preventing violence in Cedar City.

The Dine Out Food Truck Roundup will kick off the month on Oct. 1 from 5-8 p.m. at 68 S Main St., in the parking lot between The Soda Nerd and Stratford Court.

Food and treats will be available for purchase from The Corndog Company, 2Rivers Catering & Food Truck, The Soda Nerd or High Voltage BBQ. This will be a family-friendly event with games, prizes, and a live DJ.

Dine out at the Pizza Cart between 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 22 and learn more about how you can prevent violence in the area.

Canyon Creek Services will also have brochures, table toppers and coloring pages for kids at participating restaurants with additional information on how community members can get involved in violence prevention efforts.

Find these educational materials at Pastry Pub, Pizza Cart, All American Diner and the Main Street Dairy Queen all throughout October.

2nd Annual CCS Legacy Gala Masquerade: Exploring the Mask

This year’s Legacy Gala will be a masquerade-themed event held on Oct. 9 at Iron Springs Resort from 5:30-8 p.m. The gala will include a social hour, dinner catered by Bowman’s Cowboy Kitchen and a short program.

The gala will also include both a live and silent auction giving guests a chance to win prizes such as gift baskets or even a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Because seating is limited, tickets must be purchased ahead of time on Canyon Creek Services’ website. The silent auction will also be available online in addition to a live stream of the entire event.

All proceeds and donations will go to helping survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and support the work of Canyon Creek Services.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Candlelight Vigil

Cedar Creek Services will honor those who lost their lives due to domestic violence in Utah this year at an annual candlelight vigil on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Heritage Center Conference in room number seven. The vigil will also be livestreamed on Canyon Creek Services’ Facebook page.

For more information on these events, visit Canyon Creek Services’ website for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Canyon Creek Services is a local organization that provides free and confidential services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Iron, Beaver and Garfield counties. They also provide awareness, education and prevention services in order to achieve their vision of “Communities Free of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.”

For more information, please contact prevention@ccwcc.org.

Help is available via the 24 hour hotline 435-233-5732 (call or text).

Story by: Tori Jensen

reporter@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Canyon Creek Services