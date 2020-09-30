Eight New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Iron County

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has continued to rise, with eight new cases recorded in Iron County.

The amount of cases reported in the state of Utah Tuesday are slightly less than last week’s average of 1,017 new positive test results in a day, with 906 new cases reported.

The majority of new cases in southern Utah are being reported from Washington County, with 39 cases since Tuesday.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the weekly average of 7,730 cases in Utah has risen, with 8,106 cases reported on Wednesday.

The amount of hospitalized cases has risen as well with 466 hospitalizations. This number is the “highest 14-day total since the beginning of the pandemic,” wrote the SLT.

The only death reported in the southern Utah region was from Washington County, and was a male over the age of 84 who was a care center resident.

Throughout the state of Utah, another death occurred in Davis County ofa man in the age range of 65 to 84.

Utah County remains the county reporting the highest number of cases throughout the state, although the rate has slightly declined, recording 314 cases Wednesday.

Brigham Young University remains the college campus experiencing the worst outbreak since the fall semester began, recording 1,349 more cases since Sunday, according to the SLT.

Utah Valley University has risen in reported cases, listing 33 positive self-reported cases which were updated on the site Tuesday.

Southern Utah University had eight self-reported cases for the week of Sept. 17-23. Cases for the week of Sept. 24-30 will be reported Thursday on SUU’s coronavirus website.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

