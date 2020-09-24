A Date with Sugar and Spice: “Hometown Hotties”

The SUU News Podcast Network has released their second episode of season four: A Date with Sugar and Spice.

In this episode, Liz Armstrong ventures out on her newfound love of podcasting on her own.

To bring a male perspective (or two) to share with listeners, Armstrong invites brothers onto the podcast that are currently students at Southern Utah University.

Jake and Ryan Miner are also from Spring Creek, and Armstrong grew up with them in her hometown. After both boys served two-year missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the three friends have been reunited, and it’s as spicy as ever.

The two brothers offer their perspective on girls texting first, reveal what their “type” is, expand on their dream date, and share their best and worst date experiences they’ve had.

For those that have been on a date with either of these boys, stop by for a listen, because they may be talking about you.

A library of current and older episodes of “A Date with Sugar & Spice” can be found here.

The SUU News Podcasts Network can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

SUU News hosts a variety of other podcasts covering topics such as sports, pop culture, tabletop gaming, and SUU student stories.If you would like to be involved in an existing SUU News podcast, or host your own, contact Jadon Lamphear at podcast@suunews.net.





Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net