The Thundercast Returns with new Co-Host

The SUU News Podcast Network is proud to present the season premiere of, “The Thundercast.”

In this episode, series host Connor Sanders is joined by his new co-host, Jake Williams, to discuss the updated schedule for Southern Utah Men’s Basketball, the many new faces of Southern Utah Women’s Basketball and thoughts on the new Premier League season.

“The Thundercast” covers all things SUU sports. A variety of personalities join Sanders and Williams to provide post-game breakdowns, preview upcoming matchups, analysis and speculation. Have an idea or subject you’d like covered? Contact sports@suunews.net to get involved.

A library of current and older episodes of “The Thundercast” can be found here.

The SUU News Podcasts Network can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.

SUU News hosts a variety of other podcasts covering topics such as dating, pop culture, tabletop gaming, and SUU student stories. If you would like to be involved in an existing SUU News podcast, or host your own, contact Jadon Lamphear at podcast@suunews.net.

