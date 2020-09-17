SUU Athletic Department Announces Virtual 5k Race

Thunderbird runners, get your shoes ready.

Southern Utah University’s Athletics Department will host a virtual 5K for all of Thunderbird Nation as part of next week’s homecoming festivities.

The “virtual” aspect of the 5k means participants can walk or run 3.1 miles at any time or place of their choosing from Monday, Sept. 21, to Saturday, Sept. 26.

Runners need to fill out a Google Form to receive a runner’s bib that they can print out from their own homes by Sept. 21.

Those who complete the distance can upload a picture of them with their bib to be entered to win various prizes from SUU Athletics sponsors.

HOMECOMING WEEK 5k RUN | Next Mon-Sat will be our virtual 5k run. Open to all of #TBirdNation! Tag @SUUThunderbirds in a photo with your time and bib for a chance to win 🏆 Follow the link to register and receive a bib: https://t.co/hPVZg2mz2u@LeavittNews 🤝 @AutoOwnersIns pic.twitter.com/Wi0slKwgbq — SUU Thunderbirds ⚡️ (@SUUThunderbirds) September 16, 2020

For more details on the event and how to upload your time, follow @suuthunderbirds on Twitter and Instagram and like the Southern Utah Athletics page on Facebook.

SUU has made many accommodations to the homecoming week schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The full schedule of events can be found on SUU’s homecoming page.

Story by: Connor Sanders

eic@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics