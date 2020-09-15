SUU Hosts Career Fair Online

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, SUU will be hosting this year’s career fair online on Sept. 16 to make it a safe experience for both students and employers.

There are going to be over 15 local businesses in attendance that are looking for students to hire. Some of these companies include Chrysalis, Discovery Ranch for Girls, Intermountain Healthcare and the Leavitt Center.

“Students can sign up for a Handshake account in their SUU portal and register for the fair,” said Lindsey Arnold, Career Center events coordinator.

To register for the job fair, visit Handshake.

There are two options for students to choose from while tuning into the fair online. Students can participate in group or one-on-one sessions.

Group sessions allow employers to meet with multiple students at once to talk about what they have to offer and what their jobs entail.

“Students can also participate in one-on-one sessions,” Arnold said. “[They] are kind of like interviews, where one student meets with an employer.”

It is also recommended by Arnold that students upload a resume and cover letter to their Handshake account as well as print off a hard copy to have for their own reference.

“People who want to attend the fair should expect to learn more about the companies that are there. We encourage students to do their research about the employers as well,” Arnold mentioned.

The virtual job fair will be on Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Access to the fair can be found in student’s SUU portal.

To find additional information about this career fair and future events, click here.

Story by: Lainie Hallows

Image Courtesy of: The SUU Career Center