T-Birds Return to Campus During Welcome Week

Southern Utah University Thunderbirds are officially back on campus and ready to mask up, learn in the virtual classroom and attend the university’s socially distant activities.

The first of those events is Welcome Week — an entire week dedicated to making students feel a part of the SUU family, sponsored by the Student Programming Board. While the activities vary, each requires students to wear masks and maintain social distance.

On Thursday, Sept. 10, students will gather on the Upper Quad at 8 p.m. for an outdoor movie premiere of “Scoob!” Students should bundle up and arrive early as the seating is limited.

For those interested in mingling beforehand, there will be candy and familiar faces in The Nest beginning at 7 p.m. Students will get snacks for the event and walk to the showing together.

On Friday, Sept. 11, students will have a picture-perfect opportunity to freshen up their social media presence with a selfie booth in the Living Room from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featuring a variety of backdrops to choose from, the Selfie Museum will allow students to remember their first Red Friday on campus for a lifetime. Pictures can be shared on social media using #Tbirdnation and by tagging @suu_spb.

To wrap up the week, students can participate in the virtual Radio Dance Party on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 8-10 p.m. SUU’s radio station Thunder 91.1 has the music selection covered, which students can tune in to on the station’s website.

Those participating from home can share their dance parties with @suu_spb for a chance at a shoutout on Thunder 91.1.

Assistant Event Director for SPB and incoming freshman Katie Marks wants students to know the value of Welcome Week activities.

“This is my first year at SUU and because of the events, I already feel at home and in love with the campus. This is a school with so many opportunities to meet people and create strong friendships…” she said.

For students who missed out on receiving a Welcome Back Pack on Wednesday, the opportunity for new relationships and a week of fun is hardly over yet.

Story by: Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

Photos Courtesy of Southern Utah University