Thunder U Schedule

Thunder U will be held from Sept. 3 to Sept. 8 and is provided to help incoming students adjust to campus and get a feel for their new home. To find out where and when to meet for events, view the schedule below.

Thursday- Sept. 3 (Optional)

University Housing Move-In: 1-8 p.m. (University Housing)

Friday- Sept. 4 (Optional)

Social Distance Morning Yoga: 8-9 a.m. (Library Quad)

University Housing Move-In: 8-5 p.m. (University Housing)

Thunder U Check-In: 8-2 p.m. (Outside the Nest, ST 178)

Social Distance Paint Party: 10-12 p.m. (Upper Quad)

Social Distance Chalk Campus: 5-7 p.m. (Library Quad)

Saturday- Sept. 5 (Optional)

Social Distance Morning Yoga: 8-9 a.m. (Library Quad)

University Hosing Move-In: 8-5 p.m. (University Housing)

Thunder U Check-In: 8-2 p.m. (Outside the Nest, ST 178)

Random Acts of T-Birds: 10-2 p.m. (Library Quad)

Social Distance Outdoor Movie: 9-11 p.m. (Multipurpose Quad)

Sunday- Sept. 6 (Optional)

Social Distance Hike: All Day (On Your Own)

Thunder U Check-In: 8-2 p.m. (Outside the Nest, ST 178)

Virtual Read-A-Thon: 10-12 p.m. (On Your Own)

Classroom Tours: 10-12 p.m. (Rotunda)

Virtual Game Night: 8-10 p.m. (On Your Own)

Monday- Sept. 7 (Optional)

Thor’s Thunder 5K: All Day (On Your Own)

Thunder U Check-In: 8-2 p.m. (Outside the Nest, ST 178)

Social Distance Bingo: 10-12 p.m. (Upper Quad)

Classroom Tours: 10-12 p.m. (Rotunda)

Social Distance Chalk Campus:5-7 p.m. (Library Quad)

Tuesday- Sept 8 (Required)

Resource Fair: 8-1:30 p.m. (Library Plaza)

Thunder U Check-In: 8-1 p.m. (Outside the Nest, ST 178)

Aces Meeting- Title IX: 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Various Locations)

New Student Induction: 3:30-4:30 p.m. (America First Event Center)

Social Distance Bell Tower Tradition: 4:30-5:15 p.m. (Bell Tower)

Grab & Go New Student Welcome Dinner: 5-6 p.m. (Upper Quad)

Sundaes on Tuesday: 5:30-7 p.m. (STIL Office Patio, ST 177)

For more information on Thunder U, click here.

To read the changes made to Thunder U to make the event safe for students and more personalized, click here.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

news@suunews.net