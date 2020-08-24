SUU Receives Grant to Offer Seven New and Free Certificate Programs

Southern Utah University has been awarded a grant from the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development and its Talent Ready Utah team, in partnership with the Utah System of Higher Education, to develop and deliver free professional development certificate programs to help those displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding will be used to provide training for 265 participants in seven certificate programs designed to help tool individuals for new jobs or career advancements.

“This one-time opportunity is exciting to be able to offer to those who are displaced from employment, looking to upskill into an in-demand occupation or advance within their industry. We are honored to partner in this investment to be part of southern Utah’s recovery. With this grant, online professional development certificate programs will be deployed to support key industries within the region and support an economic response to the impact of COVID, “ said SUU’s Executive Director for the Office of Regional Services Stephen Lisonbee. “Rural counties in the region have been especially hard hit. These funds will help us get the necessary training and counseling to our neighbors in outlying communities.”

Launching at various starting points this fall for completion by spring, the list of SUU’s no-cost certificate opportunities includes Parks and Public Lands Stewardship, Online and Remote Teaching Basics, Better Your Business, Community Health Care Worker, Basic Cybersecurity Certificate, Enriched Teaching Skills for Professionals, Entrepreneurship Case Studies and Application and an Aviation Maintenance General Training Certificate.

“Each certificate is designed to prepare individuals for immediate and relevant workforce opportunities,” said Melynda Thorpe, SUU Community & Professional Development Executive Director. “Our certificates can also stack into SUU bachelor and master degree programs providing participants who are interested in completing degrees with a financial head start.”

In July, the Utah State Legislature allocated $4,500,000 to the Utah System of Higher Education to create in-demand, short-term educational programs to promote furloughed, laid-off, or dislocated workers, as well as underserved or other populations affected by COVID-19 in accordance with the federal CARES Act.

For more information on opportunities and training, visit www.suu.edu/learnandwork.

