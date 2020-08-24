SUU Athletics Announces ‘Take Flight’ Fundraising Campaign

The Southern Utah Athletic Department and Thunderbird Athletic Foundation has announced the launch of the ‘Take Flight’ fundraising campaign, aimed to bring support to SUU’s student-athletes as everyone across the NCAA continues to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through these uncertain times, the goal is to raise the equivalent of 16 tuition scholarships or $120,000 and have 350 total donors between Aug. 20-Dec. 31.

A few donors have increased their giving to match the donations to this campaign so that every dollar donated will go farther to helping us keep our commitment to the student-athletes. Each new, lapsed or increased gift is given to the Thunderbird Scholarship Fund (TSF) and Thunderbird Elite Fund (TEF) will be matched up to $30,000. These generous donors are even willing to retroactively match gifts that were given beginning July 1st of this year.

Any fans, donors, alumni or supporters looking to make a donation can visit either SUUTakeFlight or HelpSUU for further information. Payments can be set up in quarterly, monthly or weekly installments.

“Our fundraising efforts this year have been focused on the theme, ‘Flying Together’, and we hope you will help SUU Athletics Take Flight by donating to one of these two funds,” SUU Athletic Director Debbie Corum said. “As we are making our way to the runway, and preparing for our departure, we still see many opportunities on the horizon. There will be exhilarating views and, perhaps, a bit of turbulence during the flight, but we promise that the destination will be worth it.”

The Thunderbird Athletic Foundation is the fundraising arm of Southern Utah Athletics. This ‘Take Flight’ campaign will be all-inclusive of donor gifts to the scholarship and elite funds. TAF will be hosting a virtual golf tournament, virtual gala and online auction this fall and the proceeds generated from those events will also be contributed.

“The primary goal for the Thunderbird Athletic Foundation is to enhance the lives of all of our student-athletes,” Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs KC Smurthwaite said. “This campaign will help us provide them the resources to be elite in their sport, the classroom and community.”

