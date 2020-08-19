Big Sky Announces Fall Sports Postponement

The Big Sky Conference has announced the postponement of fall sports to the Spring 2021 Semester.

“Obviously this is not the outcome that we had hoped for and been working towards these last five months,” SUU Athletic Director Debbie Corum said. “There are many factors that were considered before this decision was made, but first and foremost is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and fans. We will take advantage of this time to create a superb life skills program with the hope that come Dec., they feel that this was a special time and that SUU is a special place.”

This decision has an immediate impact on Southern Utah’s men’s and women’s cross country, soccer and volleyball programs for their championship season. It also has implications for the men’s and women’s golf programs and softball team in their non-championship segment.

It was also confirmed by the Big Sky that non-conference football will not be allowed to be played this fall, closing the door on any potential football contests.

“I could be frustrated and disappointed about the fall season being cancelled, but I am grateful and hopeful from the short time I got to spend with my players and coaches,” SUU head football coach Demario Warren said. “We have a great group that will continue to work and find ways to improve ourselves academically, athletically, and personally. Time doesn’t stop for anyone and we need to cherish the time we do have.”

From the Big Sky Conference

Due to ongoing concerns related to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Big Sky Conference is postponing all competition for its fall sports to spring 2021. The conference’s Presidents’ Council convened Aug. 12 to affirm this recommendation from its members’ athletic directors.

This decision impacts all Big Sky sports that compete in the fall both for their championship season (men’s and women’s cross country, soccer, volleyball) and for their non-championship segment (men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis). Additionally, the Presidents’ Council confirmed that non-conference contests will not be permitted in any Big Sky fall sport, including football. The Presidents’ Council had decided on Aug. 6 to postpone the 2020 conference football schedule until the spring.

“While I am confident that our conference is making the right decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, it breaks my heart knowing how disappointing this will be to all of them who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete this fall,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. “Our efforts in the conference office now will focus on doing everything within our power to make their spring season the best that it possibly can be, which includes advocating for their NCAA championships to be held then. As campuses begin re-opening this fall, we hope that everyone remains safe and healthy while we continue to learn more about how best to manage this fluid situation and its impact on higher education.”

Big Sky institutions may continue with permissible athletics activities at their discretion while abiding by NCAA legislation, campus policies and local and state regulations. Decisions regarding the Big Sky’s winter sports (men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track and field) will be made at a later date.

Spring schedules will be announced at a later date.

Track Southern Utah Athletics 24/7 by following @SUUThunderbirds on Twitter and Instagram, and by liking the Southern Utah Athletics page on Facebook.

Considering supporting SUU Athletics? Visit www.helpsuu.com to find out how.

To read the original article published on Aug. 13, click here.

Story by: Bryson Lester

Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com