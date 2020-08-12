WCGA Announces Academic All-Americans

The Flippin’ Bird Gymnastics program had 21 of their gymnasts honored by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association as Academic All-Americans, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Southern Utah University’s total number of Academic All-Americans was the highest in the country.

The Thunderbirds also finished with the 12th best grade point average in the NCAA for the 2019-20 year.

Overall, there were 53 teams with a team GPA of 3.5 or more on a 4.0 scale, an increase from 31 teams last year. A record number of student-athletes, 193 (14.23%) recorded a 4.0 GPA, which is an increase from 8.91% from 2019.

Eight schools had a team GPA greater than 3.8 and 18 over 3.7. All of these numbers are up from last year, which could be related to classes going online starting in March.

“The academic success of the women’s collegiate gymnastics programs across the country truly exemplifies the commitment to excellence in the classroom,” Kerrie Turner, WCGA president and head coach at Bowling Green, said. “Despite the adversity faced during the COVID 19 pandemic, the student-athletes and teams continued to stay focused on the opportunity to learn and grow regardless of the in-person or remote educational environments. The accolades earned are a testament to the dedication, commitment, and incredible work ethic fostered within our member programs.”

2019-20 Academic All-Americans

Celine Barney

Mayson Bentley

Mikaela DeFilippo

Ruby Hernandez

Kayla Horton

Autumn Jorgensen

Molly Jozwiakowski

Caitlin Kho

Kaylee Kho

Alyssa LaDieu

Madison Loomis

Madison McBride

Megan McBride

Shylen Murakami

Hannah Nipp

Rachel Smith

Tiffani Stufflebeam

Stephanie Tervort

Nikki Thomas

Becky Rozsa-Thompson

Emma Wissman

To read the original article published on Aug. 11, click here.

Story by: Bryson Lester

Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com