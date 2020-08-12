Recognizing Southern Utah University’s Class of 2020

Southern Utah University is proud to announce the Class of 2020. This year’s 2,059 graduates are resilient and have seen many challenges throughout their time at SUU, including living through history and enduring a pandemic during their last semester.

Of the 2,059 degrees that were conferred this year, there was 480 master’s degrees, 1,280 bachelor’s degrees, and 277 associate degrees along with 22 certificates.

The top 10 degrees among the class of 2020 were:

Biology Psychology Communication General Studies Accounting Exercise Science Nursing Criminal Justice Elementary Education Family Life and Human Development

The class of 2020 features students from 37 U.S. states and 33 countries. There are 1,156 females and 903 males along with 74 married couples who will celebrate together. The graduates range in age from 17 to 71 years old.

Due to the global impact of COVID-19, the 2020 commencement ceremony was rescheduled to Aug. 8. Although the pandemic set the ceremony back, over 700 of the 2,059 graduates were still able to receive their diploma in person and gather together to celebrate.

This celebration honored the class of 2020 and degrees were awarded at the ceremony.

Lizzie Lee, a political science and strategic communications major that will go on to attend law school was the commencement speaker this year. President Scott L. Wyatt closed the ceremony with his remarks.

To read about the commencement ceremony, click here.

For the original article published on Aug. 3, visit suu.edu.

Story by: suu.edu

Photos courtesy of: Larissa Beatty