Thunderbird Volleyball Announces 2020 Season Schedule

Southern Utah University’s volleyball program and head coach Pete Hoyer have released the details of their 2020 season schedule.

“First of all, in my 34 years of coaching I have never finalized a schedule this close to the season. Changes to the Big Sky schedule and travel restrictions due to COVID-19 have made this a wild ride,” Hoyer said. “In a year with so much uncertainty, we can’t wait to be back in the America First Event Center, competing together in front of our supporters and families.”

The Thunderbirds will open their season on Sept. 18 in the AFEC against Dixie State. It will be the first Division I game for the Trailblazers. Both teams will play again the next day, Sept. 19, in St. George at Burns Arena.

Big Sky Conference play will start on Oct. 2 for the T-Birds and will be structured differently due to COVID-19. Teams will play both of their matches for the season on back-to-back days rather than at two different points in the season.

On Oct. 2-3, SUU will be in Moscow, Idaho to take on the Vandals.

The Thunderbirds will return home the following week to take on Montana on Oct. 8-9. They will follow that up with matches against Weber State, Portland State, Northern Arizona, Idaho State and Montana State.

Their final two matches of the regular season will be on Nov. 19-20 against Eastern Washington.

The 2020 Big Sky Conference tournament will take place in Greeley, Colorado starting on Nov. 24 and only the top four teams in the conference will make the tournament.

“We hope to give the T-Bird community something to cheer about. Every weekend will have incredible importance as the conference tournament has been temporarily reduced to a field of four teams in 2020,” Hoyer said. “To qualify, we will have to be ready to perform every night, at home and on the road, and we look forward to the challenge.”

Stay up to date during the 2020 Thunderbird Volleyball season by following @SUUVolleyball on Twitter and Instagram and liking the Southern Utah Volleyball page on Facebook.

To read the original article published on Aug. 6, click here.

Southern Utah Volleyball 2020 Schedule

Date Opponent Location Time (MT) September 18 Dixie State Cedar City 6:30 PM September 19 @ Dixie State St. George, Utah 6:00 PM October 2 @ Idaho Moscow, Idaho 6:00 PM October 3 @ Idaho Moscow, Idaho 2:00 PM October 8 Montana Cedar City 6:30 PM October 9 Montana Cedar City 6:30 PM October 15 @ Weber State Ogden, Utah 6:00 PM October 16 @ Weber State Ogden, Utah 6:00 PM October 22 Portland State Cedar City 6:30 PM October 23 Portland State Cedar City 6:30 PM October 30 @ Northern Arizona Flagstaff, Arizona 6:30 PM October 31 @ Northern Arizona Flagstaff, Arizona 1:00 PM November 5 Idaho State Cedar City 6:30 PM November 6 Idaho State Cedar City 6:30 PM November 12 @ Montana State Bozeman, Montana 7:00 PM November 13 @ Montana State Bozeman, Montana 7:00 PM November 19 Eastern Washington Cedar City 6:30 PM November 20 Eastern Washington Cedar City 6:30 PM

Story by: Kyle Birnbrauer

Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com