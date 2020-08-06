Changes Within SUU’s Art & Literary Magazine

Just like many other events this year that have had to be postponed or cancelled, the reading and release party for the 2020 edition of Southern Utah University’s literary and art magazine will not be happening.

The Kolob Canyon Review is SUU’s very own art and literary magazine, and the purpose is to “promote and present SUU’s best written and visual creative works, serving as an entry point for creative writers and visual artists.”

Although the release party that is usually hosted annually to celebrate the published authors of the KCR will not be happening, the contributors will still be receiving their own free copies.

The edition will be available for pick up on the day of graduation, Sat. Aug. 8 between the hours of 12 and 5 p.m. To pick up a copy, visit the table that will be set up on the west side of the Braithwaite English awning.

For those that will be unable to pick up their contributor copies on this day, email kolobcanyonreview@gmail.com to provide editors with an address or a more convenient date to obtain a copy.

If you are not a contributor but are interested in picking up a copy to enjoy reading and viewing the 2020 submissions, copies will be on sale in the SUU bookstore beginning this fall semester.

Along with the changes of how the magazine will be distributed this year, the staff will also be different, depending on who joins the ENGL 4970 class to participate in the editing of the KCR.

Cassidy Wallace and Madeleine Walters served as assistant editors this year. The rest of the KCR staff included Elizabeth Armstrong, Whitney Brown, KileyAnne Larson, Madison Thomas, Whitney Forest, Kathryn Neves, Karen Olsen, Katherine Peterson, Tiago Rodigues da Costa and advisor Nano Taggart.

For the upcoming year, the editors-in-chief will be Cassidy Wallace and Madeleine Walters.

Sound like something you’d be in to? SUU students that have an interest in creative writing, publishing and web content can register in English 4970 Literary Journal Editing for the upcoming fall semester.

This class gives students the opportunity to select work, promote and create SUU’s Kolob Canyon Review. Students are expected to commit to the course for both fall and spring semesters in order to fully contribute to the journal creation process.

Those interested in joining the class should send an email to the instructor, Nano Taggart here to get approval. You will then need to fill out a “Permission to Add Course” form which can be found on the left side of your portal under BANNER. Use CRN: 31396.

To visit the KCR site to view past submissions, visit their site.

To find out more about the art and literary magazine click here.

Story by: Elizabeth Armstrong

Photos courtesy of: The Kolob Canyon Review