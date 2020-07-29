Four Thunderbirds Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Sky Team

Four members of the Thunderbird football team have been named to Phil Steele’s 2020 Preseason All-Big Sky Teams ahead of the 2020 campaign.

After a standout season on the offensive line, Braxton Jones has been named to Phil Steele’s First Team All-Conference Offense.

After the conclusion of the 2019 campaign, Jones was named to the Sophomore All-American team by HERO Sports and earned Third Team All-Big Sky honors.

Landen Measom also earned a spot on the First Team in the Special Teams section as an all-purpose player.

Measom appeared in seven games for SUU, catching 28 passes for 463 yards and one touchdown. Measom is a former Freshman All-American, a designation he earned after a strong 2017 campaign.

On Phil Steele’s Second Team, Carlton Johnson landed on the defensive side of the ball.

In 12 appearances last season, Johnson racked up 32 tackles and two interceptions. He was named ROOT Sports Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against Idaho State, and earned Freshman All-American status from Athlon Sports following the season. He was also a Third Team All-Big Sky Performer.

A.J. Stanley was named to the Third Team Defense, following a season where he was second on the team in total tackles with 71 (52 solo, 19 assisted), earned 2.5 tackles for loss, accounted for two pass breakups and forced one fumble.

Southern Utah is scheduled to open up their season on Sept. 5, as they’ll play host to regional rival Dixie State.

Keep tabs on the Thunderbirds all year by following @SUUFB on Twitter and Instagram and by liking the Southern Utah Football page on Facebook.

Season tickets for the 2020 Thunderbird football campaign can be purchased online at www.tbirdtickets.com.

To read the original article published on July 24, click here.

Story by: Bryson Lester

Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com