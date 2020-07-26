Sports

SUU Cross Country Teams Picked for Top Spots in Conference

- by Elizabeth Armstrong

The Big Sky Conference revealed the results of their 2020 Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Preseason Polls on July 22.

The Thunderbirds were picked amongst the top by the coaches for both the men and women programs.

The T-Bird women’s team was tabbed as the second-best group in the Big Sky, while the men’s team was slotted fourth.

“It’s always nice to be considered in the mix for a title and one of the top spots in the conference,” SUU head coach Eric Houle said. “We hope we’re ready to perform at the level that the conference believes we can.”

The Lumberjacks of Northern Arizona were selected as the favorites in both polls.

Last season the women’s team finished third at the Big Sky Championships, while the men’s team finished in fourth place. Both teams followed that up with eighth place performances at the NCAA Mountain Regionals.

2020 Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll 

Place

Team

Votes (First Place Votes)

1

Northern Arizona

121 (11)

2

Southern Utah

100

3

Weber State

96

4

Idaho

90

5

Montana State

85

6

Idaho State

59

7

Montana

56

8

Portland State

44

9

Sacramento State

34

10

Eastern Washington

24

11

Northern Colorado

17

2020 Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll 

Place

Team

Votes (First Place Votes)

1

Northern Arizona

121 (11)

2

Weber State

106

3

Montana State

97

4

Southern Utah

94

5

Idaho

74

6

Idaho State

57

7

Portland State

55

T8

Eastern Washington

35

T8

Montana

35

10

Northern Colorado

33

11

Sacramento State

19

Story by: Bryson Lester
Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com

