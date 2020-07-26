Big Sky Preseason Football Polls Unveiled

The Big Sky Conference has unveiled the results of their Preseason Football Media and Coaches’ Polls.
The T-Bird football team was selected to place in the 12th spot by both groups.
“We have had a couple of down years in a row, so 12th isn’t surprising,” SUU head coach Demario Warren said. “But preseason polls have never stopped us from having a great season, and this one won’t be any different.”
The Thunderbirds were selected to place eighth in both polls when they won the league in 2015. They were also selected to place seventh in both ahead of the 2017 season, where they also claimed a conference championship.
The Wildcats of Weber State were selected as the top team in the league in both polls. Montana, Montana State, Eastern Washington and Sacramento State rounded out the top-five in both polls in the same order.
Southern Utah is scheduled to open up their season on Sept. 5, hosting their regional rival Dixie State.
Keep tabs on the Thunderbirds all year by following @SUUFB on Twitter and Instagram and by liking the Southern Utah Football page on Facebook.
Season tickets for the 2020 Thunderbird football campaign can be purchased online at www.tbirdtickets.com.
2020 Big Sky Football Preseason Media Poll
|
Place
|
Team
|
Votes (First Place Votes)
|
1
|
Weber State
|
546 (28)
|
2
|
Montana
|
496 (8)
|
3
|
Montana State
|
493 (6)
|
4
|
Eastern Washington
|
438 (1)
|
5
|
Sacramento State
|
389
|
6
|
UC Davis
|
325 (1)
|
7
|
Portland State
|
274
|
8
|
Idaho
|
273
|
9
|
Northern Arizona
|
238
|
10
|
Cal Poly
|
206
|
11
|
Idaho State
|
133
|
12
|
Southern Utah
|
105
|
13
|
Northern Colorado
|
88
2020 Big Sky Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll
|
Place
|
Team
|
Votes (First Place Votes)
|
1
|
Weber State
|
135 (7)
|
2
|
Montana
|
128 (3)
|
3
|
Montana State
|
121 (1)
|
4
|
Eastern Washington
|
118 (1)
|
5
|
Sacramento State
|
99 (1)
|
6
|
UC Davis
|
83
|
7
|
Northern Arizona
|
68
|
8
|
Portland State
|
67
|
9
|
Idaho
|
66
|
10
|
Cal Poly
|
46
|
11
|
Idaho State
|
37
|
12
|
Southern Utah
|
33
|
13
|
Northern Colorado
|
13
To read the original article published on July 23, click here.
Story by: Bryson Lester
Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com