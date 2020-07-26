Big Sky Preseason Football Polls Unveiled

The Big Sky Conference has unveiled the results of their Preseason Football Media and Coaches’ Polls.

The T-Bird football team was selected to place in the 12th spot by both groups.

“We have had a couple of down years in a row, so 12th isn’t surprising,” SUU head coach Demario Warren said. “But preseason polls have never stopped us from having a great season, and this one won’t be any different.”

The Thunderbirds were selected to place eighth in both polls when they won the league in 2015. They were also selected to place seventh in both ahead of the 2017 season, where they also claimed a conference championship.

The Wildcats of Weber State were selected as the top team in the league in both polls. Montana, Montana State, Eastern Washington and Sacramento State rounded out the top-five in both polls in the same order.

Southern Utah is scheduled to open up their season on Sept. 5, hosting their regional rival Dixie State.

2020 Big Sky Football Preseason Media Poll

Place Team Votes (First Place Votes) 1 Weber State 546 (28) 2 Montana 496 (8) 3 Montana State 493 (6) 4 Eastern Washington 438 (1) 5 Sacramento State 389 6 UC Davis 325 (1) 7 Portland State 274 8 Idaho 273 9 Northern Arizona 238 10 Cal Poly 206 11 Idaho State 133 12 Southern Utah 105 13 Northern Colorado 88

2020 Big Sky Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Place Team Votes (First Place Votes) 1 Weber State 135 (7) 2 Montana 128 (3) 3 Montana State 121 (1) 4 Eastern Washington 118 (1) 5 Sacramento State 99 (1) 6 UC Davis 83 7 Northern Arizona 68 8 Portland State 67 9 Idaho 66 10 Cal Poly 46 11 Idaho State 37 12 Southern Utah 33 13 Northern Colorado 13

