Big Sky Preseason Football Polls Unveiled

- by Elizabeth Armstrong

The Big Sky Conference has unveiled the results of their Preseason Football Media and Coaches’ Polls.

The T-Bird football team was selected to place in the 12th spot by both groups.

“We have had a couple of down years in a row, so 12th isn’t surprising,” SUU head coach Demario Warren said. “But preseason polls have never stopped us from having a great season, and this one won’t be any different.”

The Thunderbirds were selected to place eighth in both polls when they won the league in 2015. They were also selected to place seventh in both ahead of the 2017 season, where they also claimed a conference championship.

The Wildcats of Weber State were selected as the top team in the league in both polls. Montana, Montana State, Eastern Washington and Sacramento State rounded out the top-five in both polls in the same order.

Southern Utah is scheduled to open up their season on Sept. 5, hosting their regional rival Dixie State.

2020 Big Sky Football Preseason Media Poll 

Place

Team

Votes (First Place Votes) 

1

Weber State

546 (28)

2

Montana

496 (8)

3

Montana State

493 (6)

4

Eastern Washington

438 (1)

5

Sacramento State

389

6

UC Davis

325 (1)

7

Portland State

274

8

Idaho

273

9

Northern Arizona

238

10

Cal Poly

206

11

Idaho State

133

12

Southern Utah

105

13

Northern Colorado

88

2020 Big Sky Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll 

Place

Team

Votes (First Place Votes) 

1

Weber State

135 (7)

2

Montana

128 (3)

3

Montana State

121 (1)

4

Eastern Washington

118 (1)

5

Sacramento State

99 (1)

6

UC Davis

83

7

Northern Arizona

68

8

Portland State

67

9

Idaho

66

10

Cal Poly

46

11

Idaho State

37

12

Southern Utah

33

13

Northern Colorado

13

To read the original article published on July 23, click here.

 

Story by: Bryson Lester
Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com

