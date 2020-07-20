SUU Track & Field Honored For Academic Success

Both of Southern Utah’s track and field programs have been honored by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for their academic success, along with two individuals.

In order for teams to qualify for this honor, the means had to have reached a certain criteria. The cumulative grade point average for all student-athletes on the institution’s NCAA Squad List for Indoor and/or Outdoor Track and Field had to be 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

The GPA calculated had to include the most recent grading period, certifiable by either NCAA Faculty Rep or NCAA Compliance Coordinator or Registrar’s Office.

SUU’s track and field program met this criteria. The women’s program finished with a 3.4 GPA, while the men’s team had a 3.1.

Individually, two members of last year’s women’s team were honored. Emma Nwachukwu , an exercise science major, earned the designation, along with former T-Bird Linnea Saltz , who majored in philosophy/economics.

Individuals had to meet a criteria which included both academic and athletic accomplishments. The minimum GPA required a 3.25 on a 4.0 scale. Similarly, the GPA had to have been included on the most recent grading period.

The individual also had to have completed at least two semesters or three quarters at the nominating institution.

Lastly, for the most recent indoor season, the individual was required to have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual even or in the top 48 in an championship relay event.

For the original article published on July 16, click here.

Story by: Bryson Lester

Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com