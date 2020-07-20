Big Sky Football Virtual Kickoff Moved Up to July 23-24

The Big Sky Conference annual Football Kickoff has been moved up to Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24.

All 13 league head coaches and one student-athlete from each football program will participate in the two-day event that will air on Pluto TV.

The virtual media day will begin at 10 a.m. MT on July 23 on Pluto TV Ch. 531. This will include a State of the Big Sky Conference address from Commissioner Tom Wistrcill.

Thursday’s stream will include the release of the conference preseason coaches and media polls, followed by head coach interviews.

Friday’s event will kick off at 10 a.m. MT and will include the release of the preseason all-conference team and preseason MVP’s, as well as the student-athlete interviews.

2020 Big Sky Football Virtual Kickoff Schedule

Day 1 – Thursday, July 23rd

(In order beginning at 10 a.m. MT)

State of the Address, Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill

Big Sky Football Preseason Coaches and Media Polls

Bruce Barnum, PSU; Jeff Choate, MSU; Rob Phenicie, ISU

Dan Hawkins, UCD; Jay Hill, WSU; Ed McCaffrey, UNC; Troy Taylor, SAC

Chris Ball, NAU; Bobby Hauck, UM; Demario Warren , SUU

Beau Baldwin, CP; Aaron Best, EWU; Paul Petrino, UI

Day 2 – Friday, July 24th

(In order beginning at 10 a.m. MT)

Preseason All-Conference Teams, Craig Haley, STATS and Sam Herder, HERO SPORTS

Davis Alexander, PSU; Noah Sol, UNC; Samori Toure, UM

Stacy Chukwumezie, NAU; Lewis Kidd, MSU; Landen Measom , SUU

Eric Barriere, EWU; Josh Davis, WSU; Christian Ellis, UI; Matt Shotwell, CP

Tanner Conner, ISU; Elijah Dotson, SAC; Ulonzo Gilliam, UCD

Don’t forget to follow the 2020 Big Sky Football Virtual Kickoff on Twitter by following @BigSkyFB and using the hashtag #BigSkyFBVirtualKickoff.

To read the original article published on July 17, click here.

Story and photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com