SUU Alumni Named CHS Teacher of the Year

Zac Trotter, a Southern Utah University graduate, is honored to have been named Cedar High School’s 2019 Teacher of the Year. Trotter earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from SUU and has been teaching at CHS since 2014.

“Mr. Trotter truly exemplifies our Iron County School District theme for 2019-20: Remember every child, every day: whatever it takes,” said Iron County School District Superintendent, Shannon Dulaney. “Zac’s positive nature and ‘can- do’ spirit are infectious and evident in the exemplary service he gives and the work he does with students, faculty, staff and families.”

Trotter, originally from Lehi, Utah, first fell in love with SUU after attending a high school Shakespeare competition on campus. He earned his Bachelor of Science in theater arts with an emphasis in directing and a minor in communication (broadcasting) in 2013.

During his time as an undergraduate, Trotter both founded and served as the first artistic director for second studio. To learn more about Second Studio, click here.

In 2012, through the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Trotter was assistant director for the productions of “Les Miserables” and “To Kill A Mockingbird.” That same year, he directed the west-coast premiere of Edgar Allan Poe’s “Nevermore the Musical” with Second Studio.

After graduation, Trotter became a teacher at CHS, and later decided to return to SUU to earn his master of interdisciplinary studies with concentrations in art administration and education. SUU’s Master of Interdisciplinary Studies degree provides an opportunity for students to build a graduate degree from three disciplines, resulting in a unique interdisciplinary experience.

Trotter earned the Teacher of the Year award for his teaching efforts and accomplishments at CHS. He currently teaches acting, stagecraft, film and student government in addition to directing 3-4 plays each year.

This past year, the CHS Homecoming Parade was re-established, and a new mascot was introduced. Trotter’s efforts in building school spirit with these items is another reason he qualified to earn this award.

To read the full article published on June 29, click here.

Story by: Savannah Byers

Photos courtesy of: suu.edu