Chief Diversity Officer Accepts Position at Grinnell College

Dr. Schvalla Rivera, assistant to the president for the Center of Diversity and Inclusion, announced today that she has accepted a new position on the senior leadership team at Grinnell College and will be leaving Southern Utah University at the end June.

Dr. Rivera earned both her M.S. in political science and Ph.D. in curriculum and instruction with specialization in teaching, learning and leadership from Indiana State University. She is certified in both psychological first aid and Title IX and Civil Rights Investigators. She is also a certified diversity executive, which comes from at least five years of progressive work experience in the field of diversity or human resources.

“I appreciate Dr. Rivera’s leadership and expertise,” said SUU President Scott L Wyatt. “She was SUU’s first chief diversity officer and brought a vast knowledge and deep understanding of diversity and inclusion to our campus. I am grateful for the talents she shared with us and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

Dr. Rivera served SUU since early 2018 as its first chief diversity officer. In this role she developed key relationships with offices and departments across campus in order to advance SUU’s diversity and inclusion efforts. During her time at SUU, she established SUU’s first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategic Plan and implemented several diversity trainings for new and current employees.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I had to serve SUU,” said Dr. Rivera. “It has been my privilege to work with the students, faculty and staff. I hope that SUU continues to strive toward greater diversity, equity and inclusion.”

In her new role, Dr. Rivera will be responsible for advising the president of the college, institutional and strategic planning, oversight of training and faculty hiring, communication and outreach on campus and in the community and teaching and learning for students, faculty, and staff.

SUU will begin a search for Dr. Rivera’s replacement immediately.

To read the full article published on June 22, click here.

Story by: suu.edu.

Photos courtesy of: grinnell.edu and suu.edu.