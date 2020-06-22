T-Bird Football Inks Two New Additions

The Southern Utah University football program and head coach Demario Warren have announced the signing of two additional names to the 2020 signing class, including a transfer quarterback from the University of Utah.

Zach Hymas, QB, 6-2, 205, Logandale, Nevada (Moapa Valley High School/Utah)

After spending the 2019 season as a redshirt at the University of Utah, quarterback Zach Hymas is making his way to Cedar City to play for the Thunderbirds.

Hymas had an impressive prep career for Moapa Valley High School, where after the 2014 season he was named First Team All-State, 1-A All-State Offensive MVP and Sunrise League Offensive MVP.

During his senior season, he threw for 2,172 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also scored four touchdowns on the ground. That season, Moapa Valley won the state championship with a 13-0 record.

Hymas spent two seasons at Weber State before transferring to Utah. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Kobe Singleton, CB, 6-0, 175, Pasco, Washington (Chiawana High School)

Joining the Thunderbird secondary will be Kobe Singleton, who hails from the Pacific Northwest.

During his junior campaign in 2018, he had nine interceptions and 10 pass breakups. Two of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns.

Singleton garnered interest from multiple Pac-12 institutions during his high school tenure.

Story by: Bryson Lester

Photos courtesy of: suutbirds.com