SUU Announces New Online Degrees

Southern Utah University offers a unique mix of quality education and one of the most affordable online degree programs in the nation.

SUU is responding to the growing demand for new online undergraduate degrees by expanding options starting this fall.

The new fully online bachelor’s degrees include:

“We’ve expanded our online degree offerings to give students better opportunities to receive an affordable, quality education from the convenience of their own home,” said Jonathan Roberts, SUU’s interim executive director of enrollment management and educational development.

Online students account for 11% of Southern Utah University’s enrollment of more than 11,000 students.

Students can begin applying now. Fall semester classes start September 9th, 2020. For more information about the new online programs call 435-865-8665 or email onlineadmissions@suu.edu.

For more information about SUU’s online degree options, visit http://www.suu.edu/online.

Story by: David Bishop

davidbishop@suu.edu