Seat Belts and Salted Popcorn: Utah Drive-In Theaters are Open

Gov. Gary Herbert recently announced that most of the state of Utah will enter a low risk “yellow” phase in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. For cinephiles, this news brought joy in the form of four words: drive-in movie theaters.

Three Utah drive-in theaters have opened, allowing guests to enjoy new movies, as well as ones that might have been missed in the last few months, all from the comfort of their own vehicle. Patrons and workers will still be required to follow social distancing guidelines.

Because Utah has few drive-in locations, this may be the perfect opportunity for a safe and refreshing road trip to the movies.

So what’s actually playing?

Redwood Drive-In Theatre (West Valley, Utah)

This popular location is currently premiering double feature films, which means double the entertainment. While there is a select number of movies showing, the theater has a wide range of genres to choose from, both new and old.

The theater is also expecting a variety of newer releases coming soon, including “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Mulan.” For more information about upcoming films, visit their website.

The Motor Vu Theater (Tooele, Utah)

Fans of superheroes and comics should flock to the Motor Vu for this week’s showings of DC’s “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman.” The movies will also be played as a double feature.

During the week of May 22-28, the theater is taking it back to the ‘80s with a double feature of Steven Spielberg classics “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.”

For more information, visit their website.

Basin Drive-In Theater (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)

Muggles need not show up at this drive-in. The Basin will be continuing a Harry Potter marathon with “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.”

The theater is only showing one film per day, at one time only. The series will continue with “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” on May 21.

For more information and a schedule of showtimes, visit their website.

Although a drive-in theater isn’t the luxury seat and popcorn experience, it might just be the perfect – and safe – fix for those dying to get back to the movies.

Story by: Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of Unsplash.com