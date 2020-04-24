Planting in the Pandemic

The world may be on lock down, but spring is moving forward.

With businesses across the state being closed, one essential business staying open is plant nurseries. Plant centers throughout Utah are moving forward as they prepare for the upcoming growing season.

Ladybug Nursery is one of several plant centers in southern Utah that are changing how their business is run in order to aid customers in preparing their garden by incorporating a drive-thru option to allow people to get their crops.

“We want to help aid in social distancing. We are opening this [drive-thru] service to everyone, not just those considered high-risk,” stated Ladybug Nursery on their Facebook page. “We are requiring all shoppers to use the provided hand sanitizer and gloves upon entering the store.”

J&J Nursery and Garden Center in northern Utah is showing the steps taken from plant centers across the state.

“We realize that growing gardens are a necessary part of family food resources. As such it makes local nurseries an essential business,” stated J&J Nursery in a statement from their website.

Although the warmer weather is just beginning in most of Utah, nurseries are offering cool-season crops in an effort to aid in family food production and general care as people quarantine and social distance.

Crops such as broccoli, peas, garlic, onions, and lettuce are all good options for vegetable crops that should be planted at this time. Flowers that will thrive in the warming weather include dianthus, primrose, pansies, and snapdragons.

Gardening does not just offer the benefit of growing food or flowers. According to UNC Health gardening and other do-it-yourself projects can be a good exercise to reducing heart attack and stroke. Several studies have shown that gardening can reduce stress, increase serotonin levels and reduce anxiety.

In addition to these physical benefits, gardening is a good alternative activity to staying indoors or around the house as families quarantine. Additionally, growing produce and vegetables can bring additional fresh produce throughout the year, which may come in handy as the world recovers from the COVID-19 crisis.

“Make sure to get outside, even if it’s in your backyard, take in that fresh air…” states Craig Keough founder of Star Nursery.

Nurseries across the state are taking actions to help everyone grow forward during this pandemic. To learn more about what steps southern Utah nurseries are taking to help customers, check out the website of Star Nursery in St. George, Ladybug Nursery’s Facebook page or contact nurseries and gardening centers directly.

