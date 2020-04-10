Maintaining Good Mental Health While Social Distancing

The winter blues are coming to a close as spring is upon us; however, there are some new blues tied with the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic that can affect everyone. With non-essential businesses closed and social distancing in effect, it can be hard to maintain a healthy mental state.

Mental health is termed as “the psychological, emotional, and social well-being.” Mental health is something that everyone can struggle with at different points in their lifetime and can start to take a toll on all individuals.

This can be especially true during a worldwide pandemic, people cannot go out to lunch or get coffee with their friends anymore. In order to maintain good mental health, it is important that our minds have an “out” in order to cope with everything going on in the world.

Here are some tips that might help to combat these pandemic blues.

Maintain Relationships With Family and Friends

Keeping in close contact with friends and family in order to maintain relationships.

Text, call, FaceTime, Skype, etc. your friends and family to check in on them.

Focusing on others can help individuals forget about our problems in the present. Talking with people also helps relationships grow while releasing stress and getting the necessary help we need.

Take Time To Get Outside and Enjoy the Sunshine

Springtime has sprung and the weather is showing it! Soaking in some sunshine not only gives you necessary vitamin D but also helps to boost your immune system, eases mild depression, and increases energy.

Continue To Exercise

In order to fight off cabin fever, try exercising outdoors instead of indoors. Exercise helps to boost endorphins, limits sickness, and helps increase brain power.

Grab a yoga mat or even a blanket and try learning different yoga poses. Here is a video for those that are new to yoga. Yoga helps to maintain peace of mind, increase flexibility, and lower stress.

If you are not a yogi, try running, walking, or jogging. These are all easy to maintain even while social distancing.

Set a Goal Each Day and Strive To Reach It

Having purpose each day helps us to keep moving forward and progressing. Set a goal that you will be able to achieve by the end of the day.

Some examples of possible goals could be: finishing a homework assignment, cleaning your room, learning how to make a healthy treat, or trying out a new exercise. This will keep your mind working and your body active.

Ask For Help

If there is no one around for you to talk to, reach out to CAPS. They are doing phone appointments and are always able to help. They also have new online discussion groups available for students that need help with adjusting to the new difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the link for more information related to CAPS. Take advantage of help that is offered and continue moving forward.

Together, we can get through this difficult time T-birds. Strive your best to maintain good mental health and look forward to the future.

Story by Lacy Truman

lace.truman@gmail.com

Photos Courtesy of Unsplash.com