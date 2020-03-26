Ultimate Indoor Workout Playlist

Peanut butter needs its jelly, Brad needs his Angelina (or is it Jennifer?) and working out needs an epic playlist. For most, exercise is nearly impossible without some motivational tunes. People who work out in silence cannot be trusted.

Whether you’re lifting weights at home or running on a new trailhead, here are the five songs that are an absolute necessity for keeping you in the zone.

“IDGAF” by Dua Lipa

Every time I run to this song, my arm swings around as I aggressively tell the air to “Save it, get gone, shut up.” The stripped sound of Lipa’s voice is both exciting and encouraging. Try not dancing to this during your workout – I dare you.

“Wow.” by Post Malone

Post Malone might be weird looking, but his voice is absolute butter to work out to. The contagious beat of “Wow.” will leave you in a confident, uplifted mood, making the rest of the day’s tasks much easier to conquer. Don’t be surprised by the people who stop you on the street to say “wow” at your hard work.

“Yeah!” by Usher ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris

Besides the extremely catchy and easy to remember chorus, this song also includes a hilarious narrative that both squashes Usher’s ego and objectifies a club full of women. If anything, “Yeah!” is sure to entertain during a boring workout. It might be blatantly obvious that it was released in 2004, but it’s still an absolute banger.

“Work This Body” by Walk the Moon

While this might not be another hip hop beat, Walk the Moon masters the art of upbeat ’80s rock. “Work This Body” is fun, full of energy and a great choice for karaoke in between reps. With this on your playlist, you’ll be singing “And I will work this body, I will burn this flame” on instinct.

“Work, B**ch” by Britney Spears

The lyrics really speak for themselves in this one. “You want a hot body? You want a Bugatti? You want a Maserati? You better work b—-.” Thanks, Britney. With this song anything is possible.

Story by: Amanda Walton

life@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of Unsplash.com