Summer Semester at SUU

With the announcement of the new summer semester many students and faculty have questions about how Southern Utah University will schedule the new semester.

All that is currently available is the academic schedule for the semester. The Student Programming Board and Southern Utah University Student Association will schedule events once the current elections are completed. Individual clubs and organizations will develop events according to individual funding and club discretion.

However, like previous fall and summer semesters, students are encouraged to be aware of the following dates of breaks, schedule changes and registration in order to allow students to integrate the Summer semester into their college career.

This integration will allow students the opportunity to complete their degrees in three years, which will save money and time for those who choose to take advantage of the new academic year.

May

May 11 – Summer semester begins

May 14 – Last day to add without a signature: full session

May 25 – Memorial Day: no classes and a closed campus

May 26 – 100% tuition refund deadline: full session

May 26 – Last day to add: full session

May 26 – Last day to drop without a W: Full session

June

June 22 – Last day to withdraw with a W: Full session

July

July 3 – Independence Day: No classes and a closed campus

July 6– Fall 2020 open registration

July 24 – Pioneer Day: No classes and a closed campus

August

August 7 – Summer semester ends

August 12 – Grades due

Story by Alex Greenwell

news@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of Unsplash.com