Summer Semester at SUU

With the announcement of the new summer semester many students and faculty have questions about how Southern Utah University will schedule the new semester.
All that is currently available is the academic schedule for the semester. The Student Programming Board and Southern Utah University Student Association will schedule events once the current elections are completed. Individual clubs and organizations will develop events according to individual funding and club discretion.
However, like previous fall and summer semesters, students are encouraged to be aware of the following dates of breaks, schedule changes and registration in order to allow students to integrate the Summer semester into their college career.
This integration will allow students the opportunity to complete their degrees in three years, which will save money and time for those who choose to take advantage of the new academic year.
May
May 11 – Summer semester begins
May 14 – Last day to add without a signature: full session
May 25 – Memorial Day: no classes and a closed campus
May 26 – 100% tuition refund deadline: full session
May 26 – Last day to add: full session
May 26 – Last day to drop without a W: Full session
June
June 22 – Last day to withdraw with a W: Full session
July
July 3 – Independence Day: No classes and a closed campus
July 6– Fall 2020 open registration
July 24 – Pioneer Day: No classes and a closed campus
August
August 7 – Summer semester ends
August 12 – Grades due
Story by Alex Greenwell
news@suunews.net
Photo Courtesy of Unsplash.com