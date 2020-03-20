Volleyball Adds Four Ahead Of 2020 Campaign

CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Thunderbird volleyball program and head coach Pete Hoyer has announced the additions of four student-athletes to the roster ahead of the 2020 campaign.

“We are very excited about our roster additions for the 2020 season,” Hoyer said. “This class is a great mix of athleticism, ball control, and above all, grit. We have already gotten a taste of this in the past three months with the three that enrolled in January. We can’t wait to bring the entire team together this summer and start preparing for the season.”

Julie Castleman, OH, Coarsegold, Calif. (Minarets High School/Fresno City College)

Transferring to SUU from Fresno City College, Julie Castleman will join the program as an outside hitter.

“Julie is fast off the ground and can hold her own in the backcourt,” Hoyer said. “She brings a competitive maturity from her time at Fresno City College and we look forward to seeing what she can do in a Thunderbird uniform.”

While competing for the Rams, she had one of the top-10 hitting percentages in the CCCAA. She was also named First Team All-Conference following her previous campaign. She also competes in beach volleyball at Fresno City College, and plays in the No. 1 pair.

In high school, she was named Maxpreps Player of the Match on six different occasions, and hit .285 during her senior season.

“SUU will be a great opportunity to experience a new area, and grow as a person,” Castleman said. “I have only heard good things about this school and Utah itself from close family friends. After attending Fresno City College, I feel confident in my decision to want to pursue my degree, and be a part of a successful volleyball program at SUU.”

Andreanna McKee , OH, Brigham City, Utah (Box Elder High School/Snow College)

Joining the T-Birds ahead of the Spring Season, Andreanna McKee transferred to Cedar City from Snow College.

“McKee has found success throughout her athletic journey both as a multi-sport athlete in high school and through her championship experience at Snow,” Hoyer said. “We have really enjoyed having McKee in our program this spring and look forward to seeing her career continue to flourish here at SUU.”

While at Snow College she helped lead the Badgers to a Region XVII Championship, as well as a District XVII Championship. She was named SWAC Player of the Week once during the year. She finished the 2019 season with 274 kills, 67 digs and 49 blocks. She was responsible for 307 points for Snow College.

During her high school career she was part of the 2017 5A State Championship team, and earned 2017 Standard Star-Volleyball recognitions.

“Southern Utah has a great program and I’m looking forward to the chance to make some history,” McKee said.

Ronnie Robinson, OH/DS, Enterprise, Utah (Enterprise High School/Saddleback College)

Joining the T-Birds from Saddleback College, Ronnie Robinson is coming back to Utah and ready to make some noise.

“Ronnie has natural athleticism that has served her well throughout her athletic endeavors and will continue to support her growth as a volleyball player here at Southern Utah,” Hoyer said. “She is a tough gritty competitor and we look forward to having her bring that to the gym this fall.”

Last season at Saddleback College, she had 338 kills, 231 digs and 37 blocks for the Gauchos. She was responsible for 381 points.

During her senior year of high school, Robinson was named 2A Volleyball MVP by the Deseret News, and earned First Team All-State recognitions. She was a high honor roll athlete that also lettered in basketball, volleyball, track & field and softball. She was a 2019 state champion in softball, and a state runner-up for volleyball in 2018.

“SUU feels like the best environment for me, volleyball, location, and major wise,” Robinson said.

Bridgett Triplett, MB, 6-1, Huntsville, Utah (Weber High School/Snow College)

Joining the T-Birds as a middle blocker, Bridgett Triplett has transferred to Southern Utah from Snow College. She joined the team ahead of the Spring Season.

“Bridget comes from a very successful program at Snow College,” Hoyer said. “Her experience being part of a winning program, her attention to detail and her desire to learn, grow, and compete are going to make her a great asset to our team. We are enjoying her presence in our g.”

Last season at Snow College she racked up 80 blocks for the Badgers. She was also a NJCAA Second Team Academic All-American in 2018.

In high school she racked up nine varsity letters across three sports. She earned 6A All-State volleyball honors in 2018, and 5A All-State honors in 2017. She was also Academic All-State those two seasons. During her 2017-18 basketball season she was named All-Region Defensive Player of the Year. She also placed second at the 6A State Track & Field meet in javelin.

“I’m excited for the academics, the team and the community,” Triplett said. “I’m very excited about being part of a building program and looking forward to helping build it even more. I love the school, I love the town, I love the team and the sport.”

Story and Photo Courtesy of: SUU Athletics Strategic Communication