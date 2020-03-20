Founders Week to be Celebrated Virtually

Mindy Benson, Southern Utah University Vice President of Alumni & Community Relations, recently revealed that Founders Week will be held virtually this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Benson said, “Join us online to celebrate our Founders next week. They went through hard things, and out of those difficult times came what is now SUU. Let them inspire you. Back Up the Mountain virtual watch party? Yes please.”
Founders Week will begin Monday, March 23, and will conclude at the end of the day on Friday, March 27.
The purpose of Founders Week is to celebrate, “SUU’s rich past and promising future with a variety of events. Founders Weeks also pays tribute to the steadfast and visionary men and women who sacrificed greatly to establish the institution and to the enduring spirit of those founders, as it honors, as well, those who have devoted comparable service to the building of the University over many decades.”
Scheduled events include:
Monday, March 23
2:00PM – watch for a link in your email
Faculty & Staff Forum with President Wyatt
Noon and 4:00PM – watch for a link in your email.
Watch Back Up the Mountain
Watch SUU’s docudrama posted on SUU Alumni’s Facebook page.
Behind the Scenes Footage
View behind the scenes photos from the set of Back Up The Mountain Tuesday, March 24
Take the quiz on SUU Alumni’s Facebook page and Instagram story to win prizes!
Alumni Forum with President Wyatt
6:00PM – watch for a link on SUU Alumni’s Facebook page.
Community Forum with President Wyatt
7:00PM – watch for a link on SUU Alumni’s Facebook page.
Wednesday, March 25
Follow along all day as SUU Alumni posts facts about historic places on campus.Share where you are eating lunch today during your social distancing using #SUUFounders.
Thursday, March 26
SUU President’s Trivia
Take the quiz on SUU Alumni’s Facebook page and Instagram story to win prizes!
Thor-sday Drawing!
Using the template posted on SUU’s social media channels, draw your own Thunderbird and share it for a chance to be featured!
Friday, March 27
Virtual Birthday Party
Grab a birthday treat, wherever you are, and share what you love about SUU or a favorite memory using #SUUFounders.5 Generations
A photo story of the Jones Family and their involvement at SUU from the Founding through today. Posted on SUU’s social media channels.