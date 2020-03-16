Writing Center Available Online

In an email from the Office of the Provost, SUU Writing Center Director Julia Combs announced that the writing center will be fully staffed and functional for the remainder of the semester.

However, all sessions will be conducted online. All students are encouraged to continue taking advantage of the opportunity to work through the writing process with a peer.

The process will go as follows:

Students book an appointment online through the writing center website (www.suu.edu/hss/ writingcenter/)

writingcenter/) Students receive a confirmation email explaining options for connecting with the tutor. The options currently include shared google doc, zoom, and google hangouts.

Students email a copy of their work to the writing center at least two hours prior to the scheduled appointment.

Writing center tutors will be present online during the appointment time, and students are strongly encouraged to be present as well. If the student is NOT present for the session, tutors will respond to the emailed draft.

Professors will be emailed “proof-of-visit forms” as usual. They will contain session notes. If you want your students to have a real-time synchronous session, please stress that they need to be present and active during the appointment time.

If there are no available slots, students can email the writing center (writingcenter@suu.edu) and request a session, which the tutors may be able to accommodate.

If students have questions, a writing center tutor is available via email (writingcenter@suu.edu) during the regular writing center hours: Monday-Thursday 8 am – 9 pm Friday 8 am – 5 pm Saturday 11 am – 3 pm



If you have questions, please feel free to contact Julia Combs (juliacombs@suu.edu) or Bethany Bibb (bethanybibb@suu.edu).