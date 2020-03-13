Dr. Jon Anderson Announced as New Provost

After an extensive national search, and a unanimous recommendation by the university search committee, President Scott Wyatt announced Dr. Jon Anderson has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Southern Utah University.

Dr. Anderson begins his appointment on May 4, 2020.

In an email to the SUU students, faculty and staff, President Wyatt said, “It’s rare to receive a unanimous recommendation by a search committee but that’s exactly what happened from our diverse, 13-person committee. Dr. Anderson brings an abundance of knowledge and experience to this new role as he is currently a sitting provost at a university in Georgia. I’m excited that Dr. Anderson is joining our SUU community and know he’ll hit the ground running on day one.”

Dr. Anderson comes to SUU from Middle Georgia State University where he served as provost and vice president of academic affairs. Bringing 15 years of experience in higher education administration to SUU, he has previously filled the roles of deputy provost, associate vice president of academic affairs, accreditation liaison, associate dean, and director of the MBA program at the University of West Georgia.

“I look forward to joining the leadership team at SUU! I welcome the opportunity to work closely with faculty, staff, students, the faculty senate and other partners in shared governance, to enhance and refine the academic soul of the institution,” said Dr. Anderson. “Working under President Wyatt’s leadership, we will build on the solid foundation of student success that SUU has experienced in recent years. I commend the search committee for their thoughtful work in the process. They represented SUU with dignity and enthusiasm. I am confident we have many good days ahead.”

As SUU’s provost, Dr. Anderson will oversee university matters that affect academic programs, scholarly and creative efforts, and outreach involving faculty, students and staff. He will provide leadership for academic quality, academic appointments, tenure and promotion, as well as fostering a positive learning environment.

“Dr. Anderson not only brings to this important role an extraordinary breadth of talent, academic experience, and strategic acumen, he also is an outstanding and accomplished professor and scholar,” said Dr. Mary Pearson, dean of the Dixie L. Leavitt School of Business and a member of the selection committee. “He is a dynamic and skilled administrator and I am excited that he will be joining the University’s leadership team.”

“Dr. Anderson’s vision, energy, and passion for student learning resonated with every member of our committee and with every group of our campus community,” said Dr. Steve T. Barney, professor of psychology and SUU senate faculty president. “We feel confident he will provide effective and transparent leadership to the academic enterprise at Southern Utah University long into the future.”

Originally from Utah, Dr. Anderson has spent the majority of his adult life in Georgia. He holds a Ph.D. in Business Administration: Management from the University of Kentucky, a Master’s in Business Education from what is now the University of West Georgia, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Utah State University.

Dr. Anderson will replace Dr. Brad Cook, who served as SUU’s provost for ten years and was appointed president of Snow College last year. Longtime faculty member and dean of the College of Science and Engineering, Dr. Robert Eves, graciously set aside his retirement plans last summer and agreed to serve as interim provost until a replacement could be found. Dr. Eves has served as interim provost since May 2019.

The 13-member committee was comprised of:

Kholoud Al-Qubbaj, associate professor of humanities

Steve Barney, president of faculty senate, professor of psychology

Mindy Benson, vice-president for alumni and community relations

Jared Britt, director of global aviation maintenance training

Rea Gubler, associate professor of early childhood education

Ken Hall, director of MBA program

Bill Heyborne, president-elect of faculty senate, associate professor of Biology

Stuart Jones, vice-president for advancement & enrollment management

Adam Lambert, associate professor of music

Heather Ogden, dean of students

Brandon Payne, student representative

Mary Pearson, dean of the Dixie Leavitt L. School of Business

Schvalla Rivera, assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion