State Universities Faced with Class Restrictions and Changes

Utah universities throughout the state are transitioning into online courses due to the increased risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus. Many universities in the state are maintaining similar restrictions for the upcoming semester.

Southern Utah University

As of March 23, all courses will transition into online instruction. Due to the changing nature of the situation, the current restrictions may be re-examined later on.

Large group events will shift to small group events.

The University, including campus building will remain open. This includes housing, dining, the library, tutoring center, testing center, and student center.

Commencement is scheduled for April 24 and it is expected to take place as scheduled.

Utah State University

All academic courses will move online on Wednesday, March 18

Classes from March 13 to March 17 will be cancelled to allow faculty members time to move their classes into online courses.

Housing will remain open, and essential services will remain available through the end of the semester.

University of Utah

All academic courses will move to online instruction beginning March 18 for the rest of the spring semester.

Classes are cancelled Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17

University of Utah housing will remain open and food service will be available throughout the rest of the semester.

Utah Valley University

Effective Monday, March 23, most courses will be held online.

Effective Monday, March 16 through Friday, May 1 all university-sponsored events, conferences, and gatherings are postponed or cancelled.

All campus services will remain open, except the testing center.

Dixie State University

On March 23 classes will move online. All staff and faculty will remain on campus.

Housing will continue to allow students to live in their dorms until the end of the semester.

As of now, commencement on May 1 has not been cancelled.

Snow College

Regular classes will be held through March 20. Online instruction will take place for the rest of the semester, effective April 1.

Classes will be cancelled on March 30 and 31. All college-sponsored large gatherings will be cancelled or rescheduled through April 30.

College housing will remain open along with food services throughout the rest of the semester.

Weber State University

Beginning on March 13, all classes will be suspended. On March 18, the university will transition into online courses through the rest of the semester.

All campus events will be canceled until March 30.

Computer labs, residence halls and food services will remain open, as well as testing centers.

This is a developing story and could be updated.

Story by Alex Greenwell

news@suunews.net

Photos Courtesy of Unsplash.com