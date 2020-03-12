NCAA Announces Cancellation of Basketball Tournaments, Spring Championships

COVID-19 is here, and there’s no avoiding its impact now. Whether you or someone you love contracts it or not, the Coronavirus is going to throw things off balance for all of us for a bit.

Everyone has admitted that now. President Donald Trump canceled American travel to Europe for the next 30 days. Commissioner Adam Silver put an end to the NBA season. Then the NHL, MLS and MLB followed suit soon after.

NCAA President Mark Emmert was the last one to give up the show. Per ESPN, the NCAA has called off men’s and women’s basketball tournaments after announcing yesterday that the tournament would be played without a live audience.

It began earlier this week when the Ivy League canceled its conference tournament. Then the Big Ten, SUU’s Big Sky and ACC canceled theirs. There was no other decision for Emmert to make.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.

Now players like SUU sixth year senior Dwayne Morgan don’t get that one last shot at the tournament they’ve hoped for. The public’s health is more important.

The announcement of the tournament cancellation was accompanied by an announcement that all remaining spring and winter championships will be canceled.

Hockey, softball, baseball and lacrosse were going to be played in front of empty arenas, but the announcements from the professional leagues pushed the NCAA over the edge.

No announcement has been made with regards to potential extension of eligibility for those whose season has been canceled.

UHSAA also suspended all high school sports and other activities, per the Salt Lake Tribune.

It all comes as an abrupt interruption to the sporting fan’s spring.

Story by: Connor Sanders

Photo courtesy of NCAA