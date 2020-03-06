Truth About Tuition 2020 Preview

The annual Truth About Tuition presentation is being held during the Southern Utah University Student Association meeting on March 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Sterling Church Auditorium.

The meeting will focus on potential tuition increases for the upcoming academic year. There will be three different scenarios that will be discussed, each having a more in-depth spending plan to differentiate their options.

Trisha Robertson, Assistant to the Vice President for Business Strategy, spoke on the plans stating that tuition increases are not expected for the university.

“President Wyatt and this administration is committed to keeping costs as low as possible,” said Robertson.

Any potential tuition changes will come into effect starting with the upcoming summer semester leading into fall and spring. Adjustments to the academic year, such as the trimester option, will not impact how tuition is charged.

Each of the scenarios will focus primarily on tuition, however student fees will likely come up during discussion. Fees are based on recommendations by the SUUSA Student Fee Committee before going on to the President’s Cabinet for a final decision on any changes.

Students are encouraged to come to the meeting so that they can learn about any potential changes as well as make any comments or ask questions about the presentation.

Truth About Tuition is an annual presentation directed at informing students on what changes will be made to the costs of attending SUU. They are held each year during SUUSA Senate Meetings which are held every Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m in the Sterling Church Auditorium located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Story by: Alex Schilling

alexschilling98@gmail.com

Photos Courtesy of: SUU International Affairs Office