Pride Film Festival Returns

SUU is hosting the Pride Film Festival as a part of Pride week. Films will be screened in the Sharwan Smith Theatre on March 10, 12 and 13 at 6 p.m.

Each of the films show a different relationship with an overall emphasis of love and acceptance throughout.

The first film, “Rafiki,” is being shown on March 10. The film follows a budding romance between daughters of political rivals in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal. “Rafiki”, directed by Wanuri Kahui, was briefly banned in Kenya for its hopeful ending sparking outrage and international support from the LGBTQ+ community.

“The Way He Looks”, will be shown on March 12. This film is a coming of age romance where a blind boy struggles with independence, his own sexuality and bullies that take advantage of his disability. The film, directed by Daniel Ribeiro, received the Teddy Award for best LGBT-themed feature.

Finally, “Sweetheart Dancers” will be shown on March 13. The short film follows a “two-spirit”, or non-binary, couple that strives to change Native American culture as a part of the traditional sweetheart dance. The short film is a documentary by Ben-Alex Dupris and highlights the stars, Sean and Adrian, as they break through oppression and ignorance.

The films are all free and open to the public with a facilitated audience talk back after each screening.

Story by: Alex Schilling

alexschilling98@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of: Roger Ebert and Southern Utah University