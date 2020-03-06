Flippin’ Birds Fall Short to Broncos in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Southern Utah gymnastics team took the trip to Idaho this Thursday where they fell 196.925-195.300 to the Broncos. This is the Flippin’ Birds’ first loss to the BSU this season as they defeated them just last week 196.000-195.000.

After wrapping up the night’s events, two T-Birds were named event champions and Karley McClain placed second in the all-around with her 38.425.

The Thunderbirds started their night on bars where they had an uncharacteristic performance with two falls from Karley McClain and Stephanie Tervort. Despite the mishaps, Shylen Murakami posted a solid 9.850 followed by Becky Rozsa-Thompson and Hannah Nipp who both hit 9.775. Caitlin Kho stuck a 9.750. To cap off the rotation the T-Birds were forced to count Tervort’s 9.150, which gave the T-Birds a final event score of 48.300.

The second rotation brought the Flippin’ Birds to their historically best event of the season, vault, where the team hit their second highest score of the night with a 49.075 led by Tervort’s bounceback event champion score of 9.875. She was followed by Rachel Smith and Caitlin Kho who were awarded 9.800. Both Karley McClain and Morgan Alfaro stuck 9.775, anchoring with a 9.825 from Madison McBride.

SUU’s best score of the evening came from floor where they earned a 49.300. McClain posted her fourth 9.925 of the season, which topped the lineup for the T-Birds and earned her the event championship crown for the evening. Nipp hit a respectable 9.875 followed by Molly Jozwiakowski and McBride’s 9.850. Caitlin Kho finished the event for the T-Birds with her solid 9.800.

Finishing the night on beam, the T-Birds combined for 48.625. Nipp hit her second 9.875 of the night which topped the score sheet for SUU on the event. Murakami, Smith and McClain all earned 9.850, capping off the five score lineup with Autumn Jorgensen’s 9.200.

The Southern Utah Gymnastics team is set to visit the BYU Cougars next Saturday, March 14, in Provo, Utah at 7:00 p.m. inside the Smith Fieldhouse.

Story and photo by: Taylor Whitson for SUU Athletics