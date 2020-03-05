SUUSA Candidate Meet and Greet

The Southern Utah University Student Association is holding elections for its upcoming school year. As a part of the upcoming elections, a Candidate Meet and Greet was held on March 4 in the Living room.

Candidates running for SUUSA President, Vice President of Academics, Vice President of Clubs, Vice President of Finance and Student Programming Board President were present to present their platform and answer questions.

The Meet and Greet lasted for an hour. Each candidate received three-minutes to state why they believed they deserve their desired position with the remaining time devoted to answering questions.

To learn more about each candidates’ platform you can read our previous story covering what each candidate wants to achieve here.

SUUSA Primary Elections run from March 5 to the 6 ending at 5 p.m. More information is available for all of the candidates here.

Story by: Alex Schilling

alexschilling98@gmail.com

Photo Courtesy of Unsplash.com