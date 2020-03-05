Amanda, Please! Movies I’m Really Excited For

As I’m sitting down to write this, I’m thinking about the inconsistencies in the world right now. The U.S. Presidential Election, the outbreak of the Corona Virus and the stress of managing school, work and a social life.

Right now, it feels like anything can happen.

However, to say all consistency is lost would be a lie. There’s one thing I am always able to rely on: movies. And fortunately, there’s a handful of films soon to be released that look full of promise, hopefully bringing some light back into a confusing world.

“A Quiet Place Part II” (March 20)

I remember watching the first part of John Krasiniski’s nearly dialogue-less masterpiece in theaters over a year ago. The theater was more than silent–it was still. That stillness was not out of peace and awe, but out of pure anxiety over what possible noise could kill next.

To experience that all over again in theaters feels like a privilege to modern audiences.

Krasinski’s sequel looks to pick up right where we left off, as well as explain the origin of the horrific monsters who lurk on what remains of planet earth. I, for one, cannot wait much longer.

“Antebellum” (April 24)

I’ve had my eye on this mystery/thriller/absolutely-mess-you-up for awhile. “Antebellum’s” trailer is vague with no clear narrative (how a trailer should be, if you ask me) which is all the more intriguing about what this film is really about.

Starring Janelle Monáe, the queen of pop as a black, queer artist, the film is set in the Antebellum south. Or, maybe it’s set in the present day. Maybe both?

What excites me most about the film is the promise of a social commentary, probably focusing on the horrifying parallels of racism pre-Civil War and that of the modern day. Either way, I am counting on “Antebellum” making my brain hurt and sparking fabulous conversation.

“Candyman” (June 12)

More horror! This remake looks a little different than its 1992 counterpart. For starters, it’s directed by Nia DaCosta, a black woman, and produced by Jordan Peele, who revolutionized the horror genre. The two also co-wrote the screenplay, which hopefully means even more scary-good social commentary.

I recently watched the original film to familiarize myself with the story and Candyman lore. It wasn’t bad, but the possibilities that lie within the script and characters seemed endless.

If there’s anyone who can remodel a classic, it’s these two. Myself and horror fans alike should be counting down the days.

For those struggling to find a reason to be excited during the spring semester blues, try turning to movies for a little motivation. There’s a whole lot to look forward to.

