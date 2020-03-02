Thunderbirds Blow Post Vandals on Senior Night

Southern Utah men’s basketball started off on fire and rode the hot streak to an 87-55 victory over the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the America First Events Center.

SUU was ready to play on senior night. The Thunderbirds came out the gates blazing and Idaho never had an answer to their firepower. Southern Utah knocked down seven three-pointers in the first half and shot 17 of 31 from the field (54.84%). In comparison, the Vandals struggled mightily making only one three-pointer and shooting 28.57% from the field.

Southern Utah went into halftime with a 43-15 lead over Idaho. The Vandals’ offensive struggles led to a deficit that they could not overcome. The Thunderbirds dominated from start to finish.

“I thought we played a good team game,” SUU head coach Todd Simon said. “I thought we were pressing a little bit and have been trying to do it individually, and I thought today they focused on making plays for one another and doing it as a team.”

In the second half, Idaho continued to struggle while the Thunderbirds stayed on fire. The T-Birds overpowered the Idaho Vandals in all facets of the game.

Southern Utah bounced back from a five game losing streak with this victory. This win places the Thunderbirds 15-14 in the season and 8-10 in conference play.

SUU honored four seniors at the game: Andre Adams, Dwayne Morgan, David N’Diaye, and Cameron Oluyitan.

Oluyitan finished with 22 points and five threes. Dre Marin was second with 13 points. Morgan finished with 10.

Southern Utah had all but two players score. The T-Birds hope this win gives the them momentum heading into the last games of the season.

The Thunderbirds travel to take on Montana State on Thursday, March 12, and the University of Montana on Saturday, March 14 to complete the regular season. Southern Utah currently sits in seventh in the Big Sky standings, right behind Montana State.

Story by Mike Sims

simsmd1999@gmail.com

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics