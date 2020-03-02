TEDx SUU: Help Find the Ideas Worth Spreading

A TEDx event is coming to SUU in October and all students have the opportunity to be on the committee that will make it happen.

TED is an organization that sponsors innovative talks with the slogan “ideas worth spreading.” Last year SUU hosted its own independent TEDx event after they were discontinued for several years at the university. The reboot brought faculty, students and community speakers who presented on a variety of topics.

Some of last year’s “ideas worth spreading” included how to reduce anxiety by designing each moment and finding fulfillment in failure. This year’s event is in need of a committee to find new topics to discuss, along with the presenters behind them.

The core committee will be made of seven to eight students who will oversee and be involved in as much of the production of TEDx SUU as possible. This includes choosing the speakers and topics, as well as marketing and making sure it runs smoothly.

“What we’re trying to put together is a committee of dedicated students that want to have really great experiences,” said Speech and Presentation Center Director Bree Albrecht.

Albrecht will serve as one of the several faculty advisors for the committee.

The only requirements to get involved are the desire to be part of the event and the dedication to see it through. This includes being at SUU for fall semester. Event or IT experience is appreciated but not essential.

As soon as it’s put together the committee will start groundwork for the event.

“These students will be responsible for the coming together of great ideas. That’s something to be proud of. And putting together a TEDx event is a great thing to have on a resume.”

Visit this link to sign up to be on the committee.

For more information, visit the Speech and Presentation Center in the Sharwan Smith Center room ST 205 H.

Story by Larissa Beatty

lulubeatty@gmail.com

Photos Courtesy of the Speech and Presentation Center