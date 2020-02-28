Laser Tag with a Blast

On Tuesday, March 3 the Student Programming Board is holding a laser tag event for all T-Birds wanting to have a blast and blow off some steam. This event will take place from 7-9 p.m. in the Ballroom.

This event is a great opportunity to socialize and have some fun. Attendees can play against either a group of friends or other fellow T-Birds.

“It’s just something different. We have never done it before, and it’s just a fun event to get people out to have some fun and relieve some stress,” said Paige Washburn, a freshman biology major and member of SPB.

This event is free for anyone who wants to attend. It will be a great opportunity to get some exercise while having a good time with friends.

Attendees are not required to have any past experience as there will be people teaching what laser tag entails, as well as how to use the equipment.

If you are eagerly waiting for this event, make sure to start planning ahead and ask your friends to team up to go against fellow T-Birds.

For more information on upcoming school events, follow SPB’s Instagram @suu_spb.

Story by: Jonathan Valdez

