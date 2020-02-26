The Joy of Rock Painting

Students were able to unwind from the stress of midterms by engaging in the calming activity of painting. Their canvas? Smooth stones provided by the Student Programming Board.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, students flocked to the Living Room to relax and spend time with their friends at Southern Utah University’s first ever rock painting event.

After grabbing a free donut, students joined any table they wanted where small rocks were waiting to be turned into masterpieces of art.

With the event occurring from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the activity attracted many students on their lunch break between classes, including those who haven’t attended other school events.

“I like it, it’s fun,” said Mitch Taylor, a freshman computer science major. “I haven’t been to many other events, but I love to paint.”

As they began to work on transforming their blank slates, students were encouraged to collaborate and socialize with those around them by sharing the art supplies and brushes.

“It’s a good opportunity for students to stop in between classes to relax a bit, especially around midterms when everybody is a little stressed,” said Shelbie Jones, an SPB assistant director. “It’s a great way to reach different types of students, especially as it’s one of the day events for students who may not be able to make it out to the events at night.”

Story by: Jeff Mullins

16jjmullins@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of Jeff Mullins